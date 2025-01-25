Punjab Govt Decides To Impose Lifetime Ban Over Vulgarity In Theaters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to impose a lifetime ban on actors involved in
promoting vulgarity, immorality, and indecency in theatres.
Licenses of theatres found spreading obscenity will also be cancelled.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari expressed displeasure over theatre
owners allowing vulgarity in their theatres.
She directed the Punjab Arts Council to obtain undertakings from all theatre owners,
and after compliance, ordered the reopening of sealed theatres.
In this regard, Azma Bokhari held a meeting with theatre owners, where she stated
that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, no permission
will be given for vulgarity and indecency in theatres.
She emphasized that theatres in Punjab should produce dramas that are family-friendly
and attract families to watch.
Theatre plays should focus on social themes to guide and
inspire the public.
She warned that those theatre owners and actors who were interested in promoting vulgarity
have no place in Punjab's drama scene.
Azma Bokhari reminded that Punjab's theatres were once renowned globally for their unique
identity and quality.
The Punjab government was planning new legislation for theatres soon. She assured theatre
owners that the government would fully support them if they produced family-oriented plays.
As a final warning, all theatres have been instructed to comply with the rules. Violations will
lead to show-cause notices, followed by fines, and eventually license cancellations.
