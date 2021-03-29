Punjab govt decides to impose lockdown in cities with 12 % positive rate

,

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken this decision in a meeting on Anti-Coronavirus Committee of the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) The Punjab government decided to impose lockdown in cities where positivity rate of COVID-19 reached 12 per cent, the sources said on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made this decision in a meeting on Anti-Coronavirus Committee of the province.

According to the NCOC figures, there is 17% increase in ratio of COVID-19 in Lahore, 15% in Rawalpindi, 15% in Faisalabad, 12% in Sargodha, 12% in Sialkot and12 per cent in Multan. The Punjab Chief Secretary warned the commissioners and deputy commissioners of registering FIRs against them in case of non-compliance of the Anti-Corona Cabinet Committee orders on lockdown restrictions.

According to the reports, markets would be closed by 6pm and thee would be complete ban on indoor and outdoor weddings events from Monday (today).

Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) and Metro Bus Service would remain closed in the lockdown.

The Committee decided to put on the outdoor and indoor catering in restaurants and only take away service has been allowed. It was denounced that 10 persons would not be able to gather at one point.

Lahore Division Commissioner retired captain Muhammad Usman presented the suggestions before the provincial committee led by Punjab CM to contain the third wave of the coronavirus in Punjab. Wearing masks was declared mandatory in Lahore. The Punjab lockdown restrictions were announced a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced imposing lockdown in Covid-19 hotspots from Monday (today) along with a complete ban on all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities from April 5.