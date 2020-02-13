Punjab govt decides to increase allowance for sewer men

The Punjab government has decided to increase the allowance of the sewer men by Rs 5000, besides allocation of health cards, provision of safety kits and equipment to protect them from diseases caused by unhygienic conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to increase the allowance of the sewer men by Rs 5000, besides allocation of health cards, provision of safety kits and equipment to protect them from diseases caused by unhygienic conditions.

Additionally, a rescue 1122 type services to resolve the sewerage issues is also on the cards along with provision of modern equipped vans for digging the holes and access to the deep sewerage.

The decision was made in a cabinet standing committee for finance, which was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bkaht. Punjab Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and officials concerned were also present.

Hashim Jawan Bkaht observed that the staff doing cleanliness was equally respectful like any other government official. However, no one ever raised voice for them in the system while the current government priority was mainly uplifting the people living below the poverty lines, he added.

He said the government would give marriage grants for the water and sanitation workers and also jobs to the children of workers died during duties.

The meeting also discussed other 16 agenda items including hiring of people for Aab Pak Authority and establishment of Bhawalpur Industrial Estate.

The minister instructed that all departments first submit justification for hiring new people to the committee. He also instructed the Energy department to improve the efficiency besides bringing cheap energy generation projects in province. He asked the Industry department that creation of industrial estate should not be limiting to boundary wall likewise the past. Instead, these industrial estates should be developed quickly for industrialization and jobs creation in the country, he added.