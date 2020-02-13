UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Decides To Increase Allowance For Sewer Men

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Punjab govt decides to increase allowance for sewer men

The Punjab government has decided to increase the allowance of the sewer men by Rs 5000, besides allocation of health cards, provision of safety kits and equipment to protect them from diseases caused by unhygienic conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to increase the allowance of the sewer men by Rs 5000, besides allocation of health cards, provision of safety kits and equipment to protect them from diseases caused by unhygienic conditions.

Additionally, a rescue 1122 type services to resolve the sewerage issues is also on the cards along with provision of modern equipped vans for digging the holes and access to the deep sewerage.

The decision was made in a cabinet standing committee for finance, which was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bkaht. Punjab Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and officials concerned were also present.

Hashim Jawan Bkaht observed that the staff doing cleanliness was equally respectful like any other government official. However, no one ever raised voice for them in the system while the current government priority was mainly uplifting the people living below the poverty lines, he added.

He said the government would give marriage grants for the water and sanitation workers and also jobs to the children of workers died during duties.

The meeting also discussed other 16 agenda items including hiring of people for Aab Pak Authority and establishment of Bhawalpur Industrial Estate.

The minister instructed that all departments first submit justification for hiring new people to the committee. He also instructed the Energy department to improve the efficiency besides bringing cheap energy generation projects in province. He asked the Industry department that creation of industrial estate should not be limiting to boundary wall likewise the past. Instead, these industrial estates should be developed quickly for industrialization and jobs creation in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Marriage Died Rescue 1122 All From Government Cabinet Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

6 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

51 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro lashes out at pope's Amazon tex ..

52 seconds ago

US announces week-long partial truce with Taliban

53 seconds ago

Bolivian Energy Ministry to Inspect Documents on R ..

56 seconds ago

New clashes in Libya despite UN ceasefire call

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.