Punjab govt decides to increase hospitals' capacity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to increase the capacity of hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patients in the wake of increase in coronavirus cases in different cities including the provincial capital.

The decision was taken in a meeting held to review the situation of coronavirus in the province, here on Saturday.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid chaired the meeting via video link. The meeting reviewed the availability of health facilities in hospitals after an increase in coronavirus cases and decided that the number of beds and ventilators for patients in all major hospitals in Lahore would be increased.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the number of coronavirus patients in Lahore had increased.

She said that steps were being taken to provide the best medical facilities to the COVID-19 patients keeping in view the current situation. She added that a proposal was also under consideration to give walk-in facility for vaccination to people of 65 years of age and older.

The provincial minister also issued instructions to improve the arrangements for the COVID-19 patients at Services Hospital.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Punjab directed the Secretary Specialized Health to complete arrangements for dealing with any emergency. He said that the number of ventilators and beds in cities with high cases should be increased and the process of vaccination should be expedited there.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to protect the health and lives of the people.

The Secretary Specialized Health briefed the meeting that following the increase in cases, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided 114 new ventilators which would be operational in hospitals soon. He said that in view of the current situation, a helpline had been set up to provide information regarding the availability of beds in the hospitals of Lahore.

He said that people can seek guidance about the availability of beds in the city's hospitals by making a phone call on 042-99211136-37.