Punjab govt decides to increase vaccination centres from 135 to 246 in Punjab

The Punjab Health Department has prepared a comprehensive plan to increase the number of corona vaccination centers from 135 to 246 to facilitate citizens in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health Department has prepared a comprehensive plan to increase the number of corona vaccination centers from 135 to 246 to facilitate citizens in the province.

The plan for setting up 111 new vaccination centers was presented at a meeting to review the situation of coronavirus held at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that protection of health and lives of the people was top priority of the government.

He said that violation of SOPs in cities with a rate of more than 8 per cent would not be tolerated in any case.

He directed the Industries department to extend full support to the Health department for uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the hospitals.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the vaccination process was underway at a fast pace in the province and so far more than one million people had been vaccinated. She said that the number of vaccination centers was being increased for the convenience of the citizens and the capacity of daily vaccination would be doubled in the coming days.

She said that helpline 99211136 had been set up to guide the public regarding the availability of beds in the hospitals. For information regarding the availability of beds, Rescue 1122 could also be contacted, she added.

The Chief Secretary Punjab directed the divisional commissioners to strictly enforce the closing hours of markets and bazaars and other precautions to contain the spread of the virus. He also directed the Additional Chief Secretary Home to send a report on the implementation of SOPs in all the cities on a daily basis.

The meeting reviewed the facilities for corona patients, supply of oxygen in hospitals, and implementation of SOPs. The meeting also considered the proposal for setting up of mobile vaccination centers.

Besides ministers, senior civil and military officials attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.