Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) Due to increasing air pollution in Lahore, the Punjab government decided to initiate artificial rainfall in the provincial capital, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the preparations started to carry out artificial rainfall to prevent smog.

The sources also indicated that a suggestion has been made to give schoolchildren holidays due to the rising pollution.

The ministry of finance sources reported that the cost of artificial rainfall in Lahore would be Rs350 million.

The Meteorological and Environmental Departments a key role in this effort.