Open Menu

Punjab Govt Decides To Launch New Airline

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Punjab govt decides to launch new airline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to launch a new airline named "Punjab Air".

According to sources, the feasibility of the airline has been started. It will also have participation of private investors. Sources said that after KP, the Punjab government has also shown interest in the bidding for PIA, while it is also considering in another choice of launching its own airline.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Of Punjab Punjab PIA

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

10 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

19 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

19 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

19 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

19 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

19 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

19 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

19 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

19 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

19 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan