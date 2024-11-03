Punjab Govt Decides To Launch New Airline
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to launch a new airline named "Punjab Air".
According to sources, the feasibility of the airline has been started. It will also have participation of private investors. Sources said that after KP, the Punjab government has also shown interest in the bidding for PIA, while it is also considering in another choice of launching its own airline.
