Open Menu

Punjab Govt Decides To Make Arrests, Recover Weapons After End Of PTI’s Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protest

Over 170 law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during these protests, and 22 police vehicles were severely damaged by the miscreants. 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) The Punjab government decided to make arrests and recover weapons after end of the PTI’s protest, the sources said on Wednesday.

The authorities said that they have evidence of Afghan agitators’ involvement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) violent protests.

During the unrest, a large number of protestors were arrested.

According to the government authorities, 610 individuals detained over the past seven days while 37 Afghan nationals were arrested.

The sources said that 39 weapons including advanced firearms were recovered from the violent protesters.

They said over 170 law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during these protests, and 22 police vehicles were severely damaged by the miscreants.

Additionally, it was disclosed that the protesters set a prison van ablaze and caused damage to 97 Safe City surveillance cameras in Islamabad, amounting to a loss of Rs22 million.

The violent demonstrators also fired directly at police and other law enforcement personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Government Of Punjab Vehicles Van From Government Million

Recent Stories

F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, proje ..

F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin N ..

13 seconds ago
 Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

Lahore police arrest 24,000 POs this year so far

14 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to ..

Governor Kundi visits 'Watan Kor', invites QWP to APC on law and order

16 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate S ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Directs Immediate Shifting of Injured ASP to Laho ..

17 seconds ago
 Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber ris ..

Romania officials to meet over possible 'cyber risks' to elections

5 seconds ago
 National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key ..

National Curriculum Summit 2024 concludes with key recommendations on Pak's educ ..

6 seconds ago
0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi ..

0.6 mln acres of land to be cultivated from Kachhi Canal: Umrani

8 seconds ago
 DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti ..

DC Kohat chairs high level meeting to discuss anti-polio campaign

9 seconds ago
 47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

47th PBIT Board meeting six-point agenda

11 seconds ago
 24,266 Hajj applications received under govt schem ..

24,266 Hajj applications received under govt scheme

1 second ago
 Lahore ranks second in pollution

Lahore ranks second in pollution

3 seconds ago
 MDA seals four office of illegal housing schemes

MDA seals four office of illegal housing schemes

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan