Punjab Govt Decides To Make Arrests, Recover Weapons After End Of PTI’s Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2024) The Punjab government decided to make arrests and recover weapons after end of the PTI’s protest, the sources said on Wednesday.
The authorities said that they have evidence of Afghan agitators’ involvement in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) violent protests.
During the unrest, a large number of protestors were arrested.
According to the government authorities, 610 individuals detained over the past seven days while 37 Afghan nationals were arrested.
The sources said that 39 weapons including advanced firearms were recovered from the violent protesters.
They said over 170 law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during these protests, and 22 police vehicles were severely damaged by the miscreants.
Additionally, it was disclosed that the protesters set a prison van ablaze and caused damage to 97 Safe City surveillance cameras in Islamabad, amounting to a loss of Rs22 million.
The violent demonstrators also fired directly at police and other law enforcement personnel.
