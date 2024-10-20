Punjab Govt Decides To Restore Private College Registration
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to restore the registration of a private college campus.
According to sources, the Punjab Education Department has informed the administration, soon a notification would be issued to restore the licence of the campus.
After that the private college would be able to restart educational activities.
Earlier, registration of the college was suspended on the order of the provincial education minister.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11068 candidates take entry test at US Jamshoro campus in second phase2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Korea Cultural Week 2024 to be observed from Oct 232 minutes ago
-
Minister launches Rescue1122 emergency bike service2 minutes ago
-
JUIF's proposals included in draft of constitutional amendments: Law Minister12 minutes ago
-
Fugitives wanted for murder arrested12 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested; drugs and weapons recovered12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unlicensed motorcyclists intensified22 minutes ago
-
CTP unveils plan for Pak-England Test22 minutes ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crimes arrested32 minutes ago
-
1,000 unfit PSVs impounded32 minutes ago
-
Ghazi Police arrest two scrap dealers for possession of stolen items42 minutes ago
-
Arrangement for IRC & APERE-2024 reviewed42 minutes ago