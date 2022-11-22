Punjab govt decides to restore sports activities in colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review steps relating to the promotion of higher education according to international standards.

The meeting decided to restore sports activities in the colleges while deliberating upon the proposal to give financial autonomy to the colleges.

Adviser to CM Aamir Saeed Raan, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, secretary higher education department and others were present.

The CM announced to hold sports tournaments in colleges to promote healthy activities in society. It's being reviewed to condition the principal's ACR with sports activities in the college, he stated and added that reforms would be introduced for transparent utilization of funds in the universities.

The legislation would also be enacted to hire consultants from local universities. Alongside this, an IT wing would be established to provide necessary facilities in colleges and to identify the non-availability of facilities, the CM added.

Director Colleges would report missing facilities in colleges after every visit, he said and added that Higher Education department would be developed to introduce positive changes for ensuring a better future for the students.