Punjab govt decides to shut down all major shopping malls, restaurants in Lahore

Some traders are also demanding the government to lockdown “Akbari Market”, saying that the market is located in the populous area of the provincial and therefore should be shut down to control possible spread of the virus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) Punjab government decided to shut down major shopping malls, restaurants and shops at 10 pm to control spread of Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

The sources say that Punjab Apex Committee held a meeting to deliberate on possible measures to control Coronavirus.

According to the sources, the committee suggested that all major shopping malls, restaurants and shops should be shut down at 10 pm.

“No commercial activities will be allowed after 10:00 pm in the city to limit the movement of the citizens,” the committee members were quoted as saying by the sources.

The decision has come at the moment when the tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases reached to 249 across the country, with Sindh at the top having 181, Punjab at the second with 34 cases, KP 19, Balochistan with 16 cases, Islamabad two and Gilgit-Baltistan with five cases.

Quarantine centers are being established in different parts of the country for control and better care of the Coronavirus patients.

However, some traders in Lahore’s Akbari Market are also demanding “lockdown of the market” due to the virus.

They asked the government to shut down the market as it is located in dense area of the provincial capital.