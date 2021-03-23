Punjab govt declares location of NAB’s Lahore office as “Red-Zone”

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Ministry has also nodded to deploy contingents of Pakistan Rangers to maintain law order situation on the day of appearance of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz before the anti-graft body.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) The Punjab government accepted plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to declare its location as “Red Zone” ahead of PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the anti-graft body on March 26, the sources said on Tuesday.

The Sources said that Punjab government declared NAB’s location as “Red Zone” while the Interior Ministry also approved deployment of Pakistan Rangers on the day of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that police would be deployed in and outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and strict action would be taken against those who would make any attempt to create law and order situation.

“Police will also be deployed there and strict action will be taken if any law and order situation is created,” said the Punjab Law Minister. The Law Minister also made it clear that violation of COVID-19 protocols would also not be tolerated.

On Monday, National Accountability Bureau had made a special request to the provincial government to declare its location as “red zone” and sought deployment of Pakistan Rangers to avoid any law and order situation on the day of PML-N’s leader Maryam Nawaz’ appearance before it on March 26.

Last week, the anti-graft body had approached Lahore High Court to cancel bail of Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, submitting that she was not cooperating with investigators. The bureau also said that she was strongly criticizing the state institutions. It asked the court to cancel her bail so proper investigation could be done over charges of corruption.

Previously, hundreds of PML-N workers clashed with anti-riot police units outside the regional office of National Accountability Bureau as their leader Maryam Nawaz arrived there to get her statement recorded in a land acquisition case.

Dozens of the party workers were arrested following the violent clash which left several policemen injured. NAB had also moved a complaint with the police as some 700 people belonging to PML-N created law and order situation outside the bureau’s office. NAB had nominated at least 188 persons belonging to the party whhile prominent leaders of the party including Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana Ullah, Javed Latif, Musaddaq Malik and others were also mentioned in the NAB's plea.