Punjab Govt Declares Masks Mandatory For Entry Into Mosques

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:35 PM

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory for entry into mosques

Hand sanitizer is also mandatory for the people going to the mosques besides open places insides mosques and Imambargahs with three feet gap to offer prayers during holy month of Ramazan due to COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) The Punjab government has declared wearing of mask as mandatory for all the people entering mosques to offer prayers due to COVID-19.

The government has also declared use of sanitizer as mandatory for every single individual entering the mosques. Punjab Health department in a notification has also suggested the government authorities to manage separate ways to come and go to the mosques and the markets. It says that the aged citizens should strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs at the mosques, and in case of cough or fever, they should offer prayer at home.

The government has also made it clear that there will no permission for Sehr and Iftar arrangements at the mosques this year due to COVID-19.

The notification says that prayer should be offered at bare ground without carpets but the people can fetch “Jai namaz” from their homes. The government has also said that there should be “aitkaaf” at home rather than “collective aitekaaf” at mosques.

It suggests that shaking hands and embracing each other should also be banned at mosques and there should be a committee to monitor implementation on COVID-19 protocols. It further suggests that prayers should be offered in open places, with gap of three feet.

