Punjab govt deputes Liaqat Chathha as Commissioner DG Khan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab government deputed Liaqat Ali Chathha as Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

According to official sources, newly deputed Commissioner Liaqat Chathha replaced Muhammad Usman Anwar. Muhammad Usman Anwar has been directed to report Services and General Administration Department.

Earlier, Liaqat Ali Chathha was serving as Secretary of government of Punjab, Labour and Human Resource Department.