Punjab govt determined to make every citizen computer literate : Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the provisional government is committed to make every citizen of the province computer literate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the provisional government is committed to make every citizen of the province computer literate.

With the connection of 'World Computer Literacy Day', he said in a statement that information technology is need of the hour and it is not possible to move forward without attaining computer literacy.

He emphasized the importance of E-Literacy and the changing pattern of communication and technology and its various effects in the fields of education, employment and health, Private channel/ Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Minister said that the provincial government by digitizing land record authority has succeeded in getting rid of 'patwari culture' and it will expand the scope of e-libraries across Punjab gradually.

Usman Buzdar has said that the present government has made all-out efforts to put the country of the right direction.

CM Usman Buzdar said that the conspiracies to destabilize the country will be failed. He added that the country is heading towards sustainable developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.