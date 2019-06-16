UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Determined To Provide Relief To People: Malik Anwar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab minister for revenue Col ( R ) Malik Muhammad Anwar Saturday said Punjab government is determined to provide every possible relief to the people in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and steps are taken in this regard.

He was addressing as chief guest at a Health Cards distribution ceremony in Jand and Fateh Jang .

Concerned officials of tehsil administration were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that poor and deserving people would get their treatment facility costing from Rs 7 to 14 lac at union council level in all government and designated private hospitals across the district.

Malik Anwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking health sector very serious and paying regular visits to the hospitals to inspect the facilities being provided there. He told that under special package, all the hospitals and health centers of Attock district are being upgraded.

