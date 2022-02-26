UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Developing Infrastructure To Promote Sports Culture: Rai Taimoor

Published February 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on Saturday said that to promote sports culture as the top priority, the Punjab government was providing multiple opportunities and focusing on development of sports infrastructure.

For the provision of grounds, the Punjab government has identified 1400 towns across the province and have already completed 150 grounds complex so far at different levels, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was going to build a state of the art high performance centre at Faisalabad which would be second in the country.

The provincial government on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan is focusing to promote individual games which have great potential at different levels in the province and for better performance, international coaches would also be here to train the players, he expressed.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab Sports board would launch hockey league soon which was also a national game and astroturf was being updated in this regard.

He said that the Punjab government was working to promote sports at different levels and vowed not to have political interference in the fields of sports and it was the end of dummy sports politics in Punjab.

