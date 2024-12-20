Punjab govt dispatches medicines and air ambulance to Parachinar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has dispatched the first shipment of medicines worth more than Rs 300,000 to Parachinar to support the local population during this challenging time. Along with the medicines, a special air ambulance has been deployed to transfer critically ill patients to Rawalpindi for advanced treatment.

According to the Health Department on Friday, the arrangement for medicines was supervised by Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir. On the other hand, Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, announced that the Punjab Emergency Services Department had taken the initiative of deploying the air ambulance to Parachinar.

"The Punjab government is providing all possible assistance to the people of Parachinar during this difficult time," said Khawaja Salman Rafique. "Through the air ambulance service, life-saving medicines are being delivered to Parachinar, and patients requiring advanced medical care will be shifted to Rawalpindi," he added.

The operation is being closely monitored by the Secretary of the Punjab Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, ensuring that patients are transferred efficiently to government hospitals for further treatment.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to serving the people of Parachinar, stating, "Our services are dedicated to the suffering humanity of Parachinar."