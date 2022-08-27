Punjab govt distributes compensation cheques among families of deceased persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab government offered cheques amounting Rs one million each, among heirs of deceased persons, here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto and MPA Wasif Raan distributed the cheques among eight families.. Due to recent rains, eight families lost their family members due to mishaps.

"The government is standing by the people in distraught," said Tahir Watto.

He stated that Punjab government would continue to support the aggrieved families. MPA Wasif Raan also condoled the families on loss of precious lives of their members of families. "The government is also offering assistance to flood victims," said Wasif Raan.

"It is the responsibility of the State to compensate the poor families,"he stressed.