Punjab Govt Distributes Financial Assistance Among Christians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Chaudhry Shahnawaz Ranjha accompanied by

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Dr Muhammad Arshad Wattoo

distributed financial assistance among Christian families here on Wednesday.

Each family received a cheque worth Rs 15,000 to help them celebrate the

Easter.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahnawaz Ranjha emphasized that the Punjab government

was standing with the Christian community in its celebrations.

He said the government was taking practical steps for welfare of the

minority communities.

