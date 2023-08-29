Punjab govt distributes relief goods among flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab govt distributes relief goods among flood-affected people surviving in tehsil Alipur here, Tuesday.

The relief goods included a large number of tents and mats.

The flood aid offered to the people was displaced due to the sharp erosion of the Satluj River.

According to the focal person of the aid distribution Tehsildar Muhammad Iqbal Abbasi, relief goods were given away among the affectees on the direction of the local Deputy Commissioner (DC) on a merit basis.

Iqbal Abbasi said that crops spreading on vast areas of the field were destroyed due to the inundation of the villages of Dada, Nalka Ada, and Basti Naqli same with the erosion of the Sutlej River.

Dozens of the houses were swapped away by the rapid river flow, he added.

The Tehsildar said residents of about 50 houses situated at Moza Kundrala became homeless as per a survey of the Revenue Department.

He said medicine, food, and fooder of cattle were also provided to flood victims.