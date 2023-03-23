Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that multiple institutions had a role to play with regard to ascertaining the date of election, and the Punjab government did not have any interference on the matter of election date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that multiple institutions had a role to play with regard to ascertaining the date of election, and the Punjab government did not have any interference on the matter of election date.

Talking to media persons after paying a visit to Mazar-i-Iqbal (R.A) on the eve of Pakistan Day, he added that Imran Khan had levelled an allegation in this regard and action would be taken after proper investigation. It was also decided to constitute a commission in order to probe the accusations being levelled against the police, he added.

To a question, Naqvi said that he neither have to contest an election nor do politics but would definitely have to do work for welfare and betterment of people. He revealed that arrangements of Ramadan Bazaars would cost Rs 5 billion and 'we want to transfer this whole financial benefit to the common people.

' In the past, he said, the wealthy people had also used to get flour on a subsidized price but now only the deserving would be given wheat flour free of cost. The people registered under Benazir Income Support Programme would get free of cost flour, adding that the deserving people bearing chip-less CNIC could also get free flour after registering their CNIC number at the flour points. He mentioned that five million flour bags had been distributed among the deserving persons across Punjab in the past few days.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "I am also visiting the field in order to review and ensure free distribution of flour."Provincial caretaker ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Provincial Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present.