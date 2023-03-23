UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Doesn't Have Any Interference On Matter Of Election Date: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Punjab govt doesn't have any interference on matter of election date: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that multiple institutions had a role to play with regard to ascertaining the date of election, and the Punjab government did not have any interference on the matter of election date

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday that multiple institutions had a role to play with regard to ascertaining the date of election, and the Punjab government did not have any interference on the matter of election date.

Talking to media persons after paying a visit to Mazar-i-Iqbal (R.A) on the eve of Pakistan Day, he added that Imran Khan had levelled an allegation in this regard and action would be taken after proper investigation. It was also decided to constitute a commission in order to probe the accusations being levelled against the police, he added.

To a question, Naqvi said that he neither have to contest an election nor do politics but would definitely have to do work for welfare and betterment of people. He revealed that arrangements of Ramadan Bazaars would cost Rs 5 billion and 'we want to transfer this whole financial benefit to the common people.

' In the past, he said, the wealthy people had also used to get flour on a subsidized price but now only the deserving would be given wheat flour free of cost. The people registered under Benazir Income Support Programme would get free of cost flour, adding that the deserving people bearing chip-less CNIC could also get free flour after registering their CNIC number at the flour points. He mentioned that five million flour bags had been distributed among the deserving persons across Punjab in the past few days.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "I am also visiting the field in order to review and ensure free distribution of flour."Provincial caretaker ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Provincial Secretary Information Ali Nawaz Malik, Secretary Auqaf Tahir Raza, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Imran Khan Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Day Visit Nasir Price Media Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of R ..

World Athletics Council Reinstates Membership of Russian Athletics Federation

13 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public ..

Governor Sindh awarded Tamgha-i-imtiaz for public service

13 minutes ago
 First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since A ..

First Demonstration Against Pension Reform Since Adoption Taking Place in Paris

11 minutes ago
 SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

SSP Amjad Shaikh receives 'Tamgha e Shujat'

11 minutes ago
 Health Minister inspects free flour distribution i ..

Health Minister inspects free flour distribution in Kasur

11 minutes ago
 US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has P ..

US Supporting Ukraine to Protect System That Has Prevented Great Power Wars - Mi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.