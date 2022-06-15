UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Earmarks Rs 1.22bn For Tourism

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 1.22bn for tourism

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1.22 billion for tourism in the financial year 2022-23 under annual development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1.22 billion for tourism in the financial year 2022-23 under annual development programme.

According to the budget document, Rs 495.671 million had been set aside for 22 ongoing schemes while Rs 724.329 million for 17 new schemes.

Some key initiatives under new schemes include establishment of eco-friendly tourism resort at Chewra, rehabilitation of road of TDCP Dharabi resort, revival of heritage tourism and journey of Indus River Attock to Mianwali, renovation of government rest houses, provision of electric boats, jet skies and floating jetties at various lakes and others.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Budget Road Mianwali Attock Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Berlin blasts 'political decision' in Gazprom's ga ..

Berlin blasts 'political decision' in Gazprom's gas squeeze

22 seconds ago
 Kashmir Webinar urges UNO to take notice of impend ..

Kashmir Webinar urges UNO to take notice of impending genocide of innocent Kashm ..

24 seconds ago
 Police conducted search operation in different are ..

Police conducted search operation in different areas,100 suspects questioned

27 seconds ago
 Quake hit schools to be completed in three months: ..

Quake hit schools to be completed in three months: Yousuf Shah

29 seconds ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

13 minutes ago
 Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain ..

Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain for holidays again

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.