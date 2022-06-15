Punjab govt earmarks Rs 1.22bn for tourism

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1.22 billion for tourism in the financial year 2022-23 under annual development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated Rs 1.22 billion for tourism in the financial year 2022-23 under annual development programme.

According to the budget document, Rs 495.671 million had been set aside for 22 ongoing schemes while Rs 724.329 million for 17 new schemes.

Some key initiatives under new schemes include establishment of eco-friendly tourism resort at Chewra, rehabilitation of road of TDCP Dharabi resort, revival of heritage tourism and journey of Indus River Attock to Mianwali, renovation of government rest houses, provision of electric boats, jet skies and floating jetties at various lakes and others.