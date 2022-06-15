UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Earmarks Rs 1.5 Bln For Mines And Minerals Dept In ADP 2022-23

The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs 1.5 billion for on-going and new schemes for the Mines and Minerals Department under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2022-23

According to the budgetary document issued here, an amount of Rs 620 million has been earmarked for 11 on-going schemes whereas Rs 379 million have been allocated for 12 new schemes of the department. The government has also allocated Rs 500 million to other development programs of the department.

Under the announced new schemes, a sum of Rs 80 million has been allocated for capacity building, industrial linkages & gender mainstreaming in the department, Rs 30 million for establishment of mineral gallery in salt range near Kallar-Kahar, Rs 20 million for rehabilitation of mines rescue and safety sub station Chakwal, Rs 35 million for establishment of mines sample testing lab Chakwal and Rs 45 million for construction of roads in mineral potential areas.

