Punjab govt earmarks Rs 2.6bln for Information & Culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 2.6 billion under the development fund for Information & Culture sector in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, shared with the media on Thursday, an amount of Rs. 2.299 billion has been allocated for new development schemes, while Rs 300 million will be spent on the ongoing schemes.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 20 million for revamping and up-gradation of halls and art gallery of Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) (LAC), Rs 20 million for up-gradation of Punjab Museum at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture, Lahore (PILAC), Rs 34 million for renovation and up-gradation of main office building of Directorate General Public Relation (DGPR) Lahore, Rs 110 million for establishment of Artificial Intelligence Powered Central Media Monitoring Unit at DGPR Headquarters and Digital Media Wing at the divisional information offices in Punjab, Rs 30 million for construction of information complex in Multan and Rs 50 million for establishment of studios for promotion of visual and performing arts in Punjab.