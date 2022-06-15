Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 28,000 million for various ongoing and new schemes of Planning and Development (P&D) for various departments of the province in annual budget for the year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 28,000 million for various ongoing and new schemes of Planning and Development (P&D) for various departments of the province in annual budget for the year 2022-23.

According to budget documents released here on Wednesday, for ongoing schemes, Punjab government has allocated Rs 309 million for four ongoing schemes of Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD), Rs 1,522.752 million for Cholistan Development Authority (CDA)'s 37 ongoing development schemes, Rs 22,723.715 million for 16 regular ongoing schemes of P&D, Rs 52.109 million for ongoing scheme of Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) and Rs 1 million for one ongoing scheme of urban unit.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 200 million for one new scheme of Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD), Rs 350 million for blocks and bureau of statistics (BOS), Rs 838.424 million for eight new development schemes of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA), Rs 225 million for four new regular schemes of P&D, Rs 78 million for one new scheme of Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) and Rs 300 million for one new scheme of urban unit.

Punjab government also allocated Rs 1,400 million for other development program of P&D.