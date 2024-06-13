Punjab Govt Earmarks Rs 42.5b For School Education
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 42.5 billion for school education in the fiscal year 2024-25.
According to the budget documents, a sum of Rs 34.25 billion have been allocated for other development program, Rs 6.87 billion for 07 on-going schemes and Rs 1.37 billion have been allocated for 08 new schemes in the development budget.
For the new schemes, an amount of Rs 500 million have been allocated for the CM School Meal Program, Rs 250 million for upgradation of Primary to elementary schools in Punjab, Rs 200 million for provision of missing facilities in schools, Rs 400 million for afternoon school programme, upgradation of elementary schools to high level, retrofitting of partially dangerous school buildings and establishment of IT labs in higher secondary schools in Punjab.
For other development program, a sum of Rs 2,500 million has also been allocated for Punjab Daanish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority, Rs 26,250 million for new initiatives of SED (school education department) for imparting education through private partnership, Rs 5,500 for new initiatives of SED for imparting education through outsourcing of public schools.
