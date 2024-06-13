Punjab Govt Earmarks Rs 4b For Social Welfare
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 4,000 million for Social Welfare department in the fiscal year 2024-25.
According to the budget documents, a sum of Rs 1,208 million has been allocated for 25 on-going schemes, whereas Rs 2,791 million have been allocated for 06 new schemes in the development budget.
For the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 154.29 million has been allocated for the establishment of violence against women center (VAWC) at Rawalpindi, Rs 110.86 million for the establishment of VAWC at Lahore division, and Rs 27.26 million for the establishment of model children home at Attock.
A sum of Rs 2,401 million has also been allocated for the CM Himmat Card Programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Nigheban Card Programme for Destitute and Vulnerable, and provision of wheel chairs, prosthetics, hearing aids and other such assistive devices to PWDs under CM initiative.
For three regular schemes, Rs 390.14 million were allocated out of which Rs 210 million will be spent on revamping of existing facilities of the Social Welfare Department and making assessable to PWDs across Punjab, while Rs 90 million allocated for establishment of VAWC at Faisalabad, Rs 90.14 million for establishment of industrial home (Sanatzar) along with admin block Murree.
