UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Earmarks Rs 500 Mln For Labour & HR Development

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 500 mln for Labour & HR development

The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 500 million for various ongoing and new schemes for Labour and Human Resources development in annual budget for the year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 500 million for various ongoing and new schemes for Labour and Human Resources development in annual budget for the year 2022-23.

According to budget documents released here on Wednesday, for ongoing schemes, Punjab government has allocated Rs 60.405 million for construction of office building Directorate Labour Welfare Lahore (north), Rs 0.500 million for construction of office building Directorate of Labour Welfare Bahawalpur, Rs 106.606 million for establishment of job centers in Punjab province, Rs 34.618 million for strengthening of Labour inspection regime to ensure workplace compliance in Punjab, Rs 141.

174 million for Punjab home based and domestic workers survey.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 25 million has been allocated for revamping of office building Directorate of Labour Welfare and Women Workers Training Center on Labour standards at Faisalabad, Rs 43.400 million for extension in building of Punjab Labour Court No. 11 Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 59.740 million for capacity building of occupational safety and health regime to promote safer working conditions at workplace, Rs 16 million for disengaging child from labour and referring to schools, Rs 12.557 million for provision of missing facilities and extension of existing building of Punjab Labour Court No. 10 Sahiwal.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Job Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Women From Million Court Labour

Recent Stories

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

1 minute ago
 Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain ..

Europe's Moroccans start returning home via Spain for holidays again

1 minute ago
 President for preparedness to avert damages in nat ..

President for preparedness to avert damages in natural catastrophes

1 minute ago
 CII expresses concerns on Islamabad High Court's d ..

CII expresses concerns on Islamabad High Court's decisions about marriageable ag ..

1 minute ago
 No Kohli as Hardik Pandya leads India T20 squad ag ..

No Kohli as Hardik Pandya leads India T20 squad against Ireland

1 minute ago
 Argentinian Chief of Joint Staff lauds Pakistan Na ..

Argentinian Chief of Joint Staff lauds Pakistan Navy's efforts for regional mari ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.