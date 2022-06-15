Punjab govt earmarks Rs 500 mln for Labour & HR development

The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 500 million for various ongoing and new schemes for Labour and Human Resources development in annual budget for the year 2022-23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 500 million for various ongoing and new schemes for Labour and Human Resources development in annual budget for the year 2022-23.

According to budget documents released here on Wednesday, for ongoing schemes, Punjab government has allocated Rs 60.405 million for construction of office building Directorate Labour Welfare Lahore (north), Rs 0.500 million for construction of office building Directorate of Labour Welfare Bahawalpur, Rs 106.606 million for establishment of job centers in Punjab province, Rs 34.618 million for strengthening of Labour inspection regime to ensure workplace compliance in Punjab, Rs 141.

174 million for Punjab home based and domestic workers survey.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 25 million has been allocated for revamping of office building Directorate of Labour Welfare and Women Workers Training Center on Labour standards at Faisalabad, Rs 43.400 million for extension in building of Punjab Labour Court No. 11 Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 59.740 million for capacity building of occupational safety and health regime to promote safer working conditions at workplace, Rs 16 million for disengaging child from labour and referring to schools, Rs 12.557 million for provision of missing facilities and extension of existing building of Punjab Labour Court No. 10 Sahiwal.