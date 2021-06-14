UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Earmarks Rs 510 Mln For Information & Culture Dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated development budget for Information and Culture Department amounting to Rs 510 million in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said in his speech that Punjab government has allocated Rs 159.148 million for seven on-going schemes while Rs 349.852 million for 11 new schemes and Punjab government also allocated Rs one million for the schemes to be completed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

According to documents, the Punjab government has allocated budget for ongoing schemes including Rs 113.589 million for strengthening of Performing Art academy and face lifting & Cultural Complex Rawalpindi, renovation of facilities and infrastructure at Lahore Arts Council, Cultural Complex Lahore, PC-II for hiring a consulting firm for upgradation of open air theatre, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore, Upgradation of Sahiwal Arts Council; Rs 45.559 million for construction of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Memorial Gallery Bahawalpur Museum, PC-II for hiring a consulting firm for designing Auditorium for Bahawalpur Arts Counci and provision of missing facilities in existing Arts Councils in Punjab.

The Punjab government has allocated amount for new schemes including Rs. 146.852 million for establishment of Bhakkar Arts Council, upgradation and improvement of open air theater, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore, upradation of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture, construction of building for E-Library and research facilities in board for advancement of Literature, Lahore and Rs. 203 million for construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council, Talent Hunt Program through Arts Councils in Fine Arts, Music Theatre, Crafts & Literature, Feasibility Study regarding establishment of Kasur, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib & Taunsa Arts Councils and Head Office building of Punjab Council of the Arts, Chief Minister's internship program for 500 young media graduates (DGPR), Punjab tv, renovation of Arts Councils at Multan, D.G Khan Faisalabad and Murree Arts Councils.

Punjab government has allocated Rs 1 million for construction of multi-storey building in DGOR Punjab through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

