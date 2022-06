Punjab govt earmarks Rs 6,200 mln for Governance & IT

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs 6,200 million for Governance and Information Technology schemes in various departments of the province in annual budget for the year 2022-23.

According to budget documents released here on Wednesday, for ongoing schemes, Punjab government has allocated Rs 432.845 million for four ongoing schemes of board of Revenue, Rs 346.076 million for one ongoing scheme of Bureau of Statistics (BOS), Rs 36.201 million for one ongoing scheme of Finance Department, Rs 794.221 million for eight ongoing schemes of Home Department, Rs 145.287 million for two ongoing schemes of Lahore High Court (LHC), Rs 628.953 million for 13 ongoing schemes of PITB, Rs 1,290.

744 million for six ongoing schemes of Police Department, Rs 35.319 million for two ongoing schemes of Public Prosecution, Rs 124.229 million for two schemes of S&GAD, Rs 60.960 million for two ongoing schemes of District Development Package, Rs 50.947 million for one scheme of Cooperatives Department.

For new schemes, an amount of Rs 980 million has been allocated for two new schemes of Blocks and Board of Revenue, Rs 60 million for establishment of Sub Campuses/Universities, Rs 50 million for one scheme of P&D, Rs 30.016 million for two new schemes of PITB, Rs 254.210 million for three new scheme of Police Department, Rs 37.500 million for two new schemes of S&GAD and others.