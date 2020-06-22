Punjab govt earns Rs 750mln from auction of useless office items

The Punjab government earned more than Rs 750 million from the auction of worn-out office items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government earned more than Rs 750 million from the auction of worn-out office items.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had asked provincial chief secretary and inspector-general of police (IGP) a few months ago for auction of useless office items, and process for the purpose completed accordingly, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM said the auction was completed in accordance with the rules and regulations. He said the past rulers mercilessly looted the public exchequer but the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the custodian of public money.