UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Earns Rs 750mln From Auction Of Useless Office Items

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Punjab govt earns Rs 750mln from auction of useless office items

The Punjab government earned more than Rs 750 million from the auction of worn-out office items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government earned more than Rs 750 million from the auction of worn-out office items.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had asked provincial chief secretary and inspector-general of police (IGP) a few months ago for auction of useless office items, and process for the purpose completed accordingly, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM said the auction was completed in accordance with the rules and regulations. He said the past rulers mercilessly looted the public exchequer but the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was the custodian of public money.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Government Of Punjab Money From Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches e-system for providing ..

25 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid oversees basic clinical skills work ..

25 minutes ago

Statement by Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad ..

26 minutes ago

Realme X3 SuperZoom launching June 25th– 60x Hyb ..

32 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory administration to seal ..

4 minutes ago

344 cops infected by COVID-19: CCPO

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.