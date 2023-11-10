Open Menu

Punjab Govt Eases Lockdown In Eight Cities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Punjab govt eases lockdown in eight cities

The Punjab government on Friday allowed markets in eight districts to open on Friday, says an amended notification issued by the Department of Primary Healthcare Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government on Friday allowed markets in eight districts to open on Friday, says an amended notification issued by the Department of Primary Healthcare Punjab.

According to the revised notification, markets including shopping malls will open on Friday (today), while they would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision would be applicable to Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

Likewise, according to the notification, the decision will also apply to Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot, shopping malls and markets will open as usual on Friday. Restaurants, cinemas and gyms will also remain open today.

