Punjab Govt Eases Restrictions
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government announced relaxation in smog-related restrictions,
allowing construction activities in the city and three other districts.
The new measures, which aim to balance air quality concerns with economic
and developmental needs, were outlined in a notification issued by Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh,
the Director General of Environment, here on Monday.
Under the updated rules, construction work is now permitted in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan
and Faisalabad.
Brick kilns that use zig-zag technology will also be allowed to operate. Additionally, both public
and private offices will now be allowed to function with 100% staff attendance.
The new guidelines also include changes to traffic regulations. Heavy vehicles will be allowed to
enter the designated districts from Monday to Thursday but will face restrictions on Friday to
Sunday during which they will be prohibited from entering.
Other existing restrictions remain in place, including the mandatory closure of shops, markets
and shopping malls by 8:00pm. However, restaurants can continue offering both indoor and
outdoor dining until 10:00pm. Furthermore, the notification specifies that barbeque activities
will not be allowed unless equipped with proper hood systems.
