Punjab Govt Eases Vehicle Registration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has amended Section 24 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, allowing vehicles to be registered in any district of the province.
This move eliminates the previous restriction tying registration to an owner’s permanent residential district.
Excise DG Umar Sher Chattha stated the reforms aim to enhance inter-district accessibility and simplify processes. The existing single registration series will continue, alongside digital solutions like online payments and e-registration cards, he added.
He said that the Excise department also reported record revenue of PKR 30.453 billion in the first half of FY 2024-25, a 23% annual increase.
