Open Menu

Punjab Govt Eases Vehicle Registration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Punjab govt eases vehicle registration

The Punjab government has amended Section 24 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, allowing vehicles to be registered in any district of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has amended Section 24 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965, allowing vehicles to be registered in any district of the province.

This move eliminates the previous restriction tying registration to an owner’s permanent residential district.

Excise DG Umar Sher Chattha stated the reforms aim to enhance inter-district accessibility and simplify processes. The existing single registration series will continue, alongside digital solutions like online payments and e-registration cards, he added.

He said that the Excise department also reported record revenue of PKR 30.453 billion in the first half of FY 2024-25, a 23% annual increase.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic par ..

Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch Univers ..

3 minutes ago
 Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 202 ..

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA

2 minutes ago
 Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare project ..

Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told

2 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center

Governor Punjab inaugurates dialysis center

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information Commission to ensure publi ..

Balochistan Information Commission to ensure public access to information aims t ..

2 minutes ago
 WASA to complete upgradation of 4 disposal station ..

WASA to complete upgradation of 4 disposal stations this month

2 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokh ..

Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari

8 minutes ago
 LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Pe ..

LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Perez' director

8 minutes ago
 ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charge ..

ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to ..

Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to boost country’s IT Sector

7 minutes ago
 UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab

UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab

7 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for ..

SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan