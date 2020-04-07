UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt. Employees Donate Rs 1.2b To Corona Fund

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

Provincial Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday and presented him a cheque worth Rs 1.2 billion, donated by the Punjab government employees to Chief Minister's Fund for Corona Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Chief Secretary Maj (retd) Azam Suleman called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday and presented him a cheque worth Rs 1.2 billion, donated by the Punjab government employees to Chief Minister's Fund for Corona Control.

The provincial government employees from grade 1 to 16 have donated their one-day salary while grade 17 to19 officers have given two days' salary and officers of Grade 20 to 22 donated their three-day salary to support the government efforts for overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

The CM appreciated the employees' gesture and response. He also promised that the amount would be utilised for helping the coronavirus patients. He reiterated that the Punjab government was standing with the affected people and the hapless strata would not be left alone.

"The government employees have set a great example and every penny would be spent on the welfare of the deserving people.

"I am monitoring the relief activities and there would be no delay in this regard," he added.

