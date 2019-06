(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has announced a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees in BPS 1-16 and a 5 percent increase for those in BPS 17-20.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat in his budget speech at the Provincial Assembly said there would be no raise in salary for officers in BPS 21-22.