Punjab Govt Employees To Get Sehat Insaf Cards

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:54 PM

Punjab govt employees to get Sehat Insaf Cards

On the directions of Chief Minister Sadar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Sadar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to issue Sehat Insaf Cards to the provincial government employees.

The chief minister ordered for expediting the process of issuing the cards, adding that relevant matters should be given final shape as early as possible.

He said that the card would help in provide treatment facilities to the government employees up to Rs 7.25 lac.

This amount could be increased in case of any need, he added.

The incumbent government is taking care of every segment of society, added the CM.

