Punjab govt employees to get upto 150% raise in salary

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 31st July, 2019) The government employees in Punjab are getting a raise of upto 150 per cent.

The Punjab cabinet approved raising the salaries of 1300 government employees of BPS 17-22.

A notification has also been used in this regard.

According to the notification, the increase in salaries will come into effect from the ongoing month of July.

The Punjab government had earlier announced a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees in BPS 1-16 and a 5 percent increase for those in BPS 17-20.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat in his budget speech at the Provincial Assembly said there would be no raise in salary for officers in BPS 21-22.

The Federal government had also approved 10% raise in salaries of BS-1 to BS-16 government employees in budget 2019.

Moreover, a 5% raise was approved in salaries of BS-17 to BS-20 employees.

On the other hand, BS-20 and BS-21 employees were not given any raise.

The pensions of retired government employees were increased by 10%.