Open Menu

Punjab Govt Enacts New Law To Control Inflation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Punjab govt enacts new law to control inflation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has launched the price Control Council (PCC) to determine the prices of 49 commodities.

Official sources in City District government told APP that the government has enacted a new law to control the prices of essential commodities, whereas in this regard a Price Control Council has also been established under the 'Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Act’.

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider signed the bill after the approval of the Punjab Assembly.

The Minister of Industry will be the convener of the Price Council, the Minister of food and the Chief Secretary will be members of the council. Home, Livestock, Food, and other secretaries will also join the council, sources added.

Related Topics

Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Price Government Industry Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

17 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

17 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

17 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

17 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

17 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

17 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

18 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan