Punjab Govt Enacts New Law To Control Inflation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has launched the price Control Council (PCC) to determine the prices of 49 commodities.
Official sources in City District government told APP that the government has enacted a new law to control the prices of essential commodities, whereas in this regard a Price Control Council has also been established under the 'Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Act’.
Punjab Governor Saleem Haider signed the bill after the approval of the Punjab Assembly.
The Minister of Industry will be the convener of the Price Council, the Minister of food and the Chief Secretary will be members of the council. Home, Livestock, Food, and other secretaries will also join the council, sources added.
