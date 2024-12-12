Open Menu

Punjab Govt Encouraging Growers To Boost Wheat Cultivation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has introduced a special package worth billion of rupees aimed at boosting per acre production of wheat as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Thursday that under this package farmers possessing and cultivating wheat on 12.5 acres to 25 acres of land would be given 1,000 laser land levelers while growers sowing wheat on more than 25 acres of land would be given 1,000 green tractors free of cost through transparent balloting.

He said, "Applications in this regard are being received from November 25 adding that last date to submit application is December 31st."

He further said that farmers should contact agriculture department (Extension) wing about their cultivated land so that growers could be registered for this programme.

For further information farmers could contact helpline 0800-17000 from 8:00am to 8:00pm, he added.

