Open Menu

Punjab Govt. Enforces Section-144 For Muharram Security

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Punjab govt. enforces Section-144 for Muharram security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Spokesperson for the Punjab Interior Department on Saturday said that the Punjab government has enforced Section-144 across the province in view of security during Muharram.

A private news report indicated that the Punjab Home Department has issued comprehensive guidelines, including a ban on double riding of motorcycles from the 7th to the 10th of Muharram.

The Interior Secretary of Punjab has mandated the strict implementation of foolproof security measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the province.

The spokesperson said that there would be no new construction in Muharram processions and gatherings.

The display of all types of weapons and incendiary materials in public places will be prohibited without the appropriate authorization.

"Provocative slogans and gestures that incite public sentiments, beliefs, and sects are completely banned," the spokesperson emphasized.

Section 144 also prohibits any remarks or actions inciting inter-religious, communal, or ethnic hatred through any medium.

Additionally, constructing barricades on rooftops or other buildings along procession routes is forbidden. It is also prohibited to stockpile stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage on rooftops along the procession routes.

The spokesperson said that the presence of spectators on the rooftops of buildings or shops along the procession route is banned.

Furthermore, a ban on double riding of motorcycles will be enforced from the 7th to the 10th of Muharram, with exceptions made for senior citizens, women, and law enforcement officials.

All other restrictions will be in effect from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Women All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

21 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

29 minutes ago
 Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

4 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

21 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

23 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan