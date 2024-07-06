Punjab govt. enforces Section-144 for Muharram security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Spokesperson for the Punjab Interior Department on Saturday said that the Punjab government has enforced Section-144 across the province in view of security during Muharram.

A private news report indicated that the Punjab Home Department has issued comprehensive guidelines, including a ban on double riding of motorcycles from the 7th to the 10th of Muharram.

The Interior Secretary of Punjab has mandated the strict implementation of foolproof security measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the province.

The spokesperson said that there would be no new construction in Muharram processions and gatherings.

The display of all types of weapons and incendiary materials in public places will be prohibited without the appropriate authorization.

"Provocative slogans and gestures that incite public sentiments, beliefs, and sects are completely banned," the spokesperson emphasized.

Section 144 also prohibits any remarks or actions inciting inter-religious, communal, or ethnic hatred through any medium.

Additionally, constructing barricades on rooftops or other buildings along procession routes is forbidden. It is also prohibited to stockpile stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage on rooftops along the procession routes.

The spokesperson said that the presence of spectators on the rooftops of buildings or shops along the procession route is banned.

Furthermore, a ban on double riding of motorcycles will be enforced from the 7th to the 10th of Muharram, with exceptions made for senior citizens, women, and law enforcement officials.

All other restrictions will be in effect from the 1st to the 10th of Muharram.