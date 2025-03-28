Punjab Govt Ensuring Best Facilities At PIC: Health Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing top-quality medical facilities at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).
During his visit to the PIC on Friday, the minister emphasized that collective efforts are essential to improving the healthcare system. He stated that the government allocates billions of rupees annually to run public hospitals and urged medical superintendents to enhance patient care facilities.
Khawaja Salman Rafique also highlighted that hospital visits are being conducted daily, with direct feedback taken from patients about medical services.
To further improve patient convenience, he directed the immediate activation of the OPD lift and ordered the display of medicine lists and duty rosters at PIC.
During his visit, the minister inspected the Collection Center, Emergency, OPD, Chief Minister Complaint Counter, Slip Counters, and Medicine Store. He met with patients in the emergency ward and personally reviewed the medical facilities being provided.
PIC Medical Superintendent Dr. Aamir Rafique Butt accompanied the minister during the visit.
