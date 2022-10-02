Punjab govt ensuring best health facilities to masses, DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samiullah Farooq on Sunday said that provincial government ensuring best medical facilities to masses at all government hospitals across the province.

During a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) here, he said that as per directives of the provincial government all possible efforts were being made to ensure best medical facilities in hospitals for masses.

He directed deputy medical superintendent of the hospital to bring more improvement in performance adding, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.