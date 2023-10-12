Open Menu

Punjab Govt Ensuring Business Friendly Environment: Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Punjab govt ensuring business friendly environment: minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport & Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Thursday the Punjab government believes in promotion of business activities in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport & Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Thursday the Punjab government believes in promotion of business activities in the province.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of DELI-JW glassware manufacturing plant at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development (FIEDMC) and Management Company here on Thursday. Mr. Shi Weidong and others were also present.

The minister said that a business friendly environment was being ensured for investors in the province.

He said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources and salt-mines was second biggest mine in the world. He said that efforts were being made for bringing improvement in livestock, minerals and transport departments.

He said that DELI-JW glassware was the biggest company of China and setting up of a plant would help to promote foreign investment in the country. He also urged for facilitating the foreign investors including China at FIEDMC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Business Government Of Punjab China Company

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr receives Qatar&#039;s Consul General

Saud bin Saqr receives Qatar&#039;s Consul General

5 minutes ago
 Rs. 345.2m fine imposed on 2,739 electricity thiev ..

Rs. 345.2m fine imposed on 2,739 electricity thieves: FESCO

2 minutes ago
 Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Ja ..

Foreign journalists’ delegation visits tehsil Jaranwala

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate development o ..

13 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about smog

Walk held to raise awareness about smog

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM lauds services of BRSP in education ..

Balochistan CM lauds services of BRSP in education, health sectors

3 minutes ago
Entire community to contribute to the restoration ..

Entire community to contribute to the restoration of the clean environment of To ..

3 minutes ago
 Railways unveils winter timetable with notable cha ..

Railways unveils winter timetable with notable changes

3 minutes ago
 NMU awards medals, degrees to 111 graduating nurse ..

NMU awards medals, degrees to 111 graduating nurses in first convocation

3 minutes ago
 Man kills elder brother, woman commits suicide

Man kills elder brother, woman commits suicide

3 minutes ago
 Funds for minorities' protection earmarked in budg ..

Funds for minorities' protection earmarked in budget : CM Domki

8 minutes ago
 Owing home dream of every individual: ACS South

Owing home dream of every individual: ACS South

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan