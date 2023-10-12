Punjab govt ensuring business friendly environment: minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport & Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Thursday the Punjab government believes in promotion of business activities in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport & Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Thursday the Punjab government believes in promotion of business activities in the province.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of DELI-JW glassware manufacturing plant at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development (FIEDMC) and Management Company here on Thursday. Mr. Shi Weidong and others were also present.

The minister said that a business friendly environment was being ensured for investors in the province.

He said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources and salt-mines was second biggest mine in the world. He said that efforts were being made for bringing improvement in livestock, minerals and transport departments.

He said that DELI-JW glassware was the biggest company of China and setting up of a plant would help to promote foreign investment in the country. He also urged for facilitating the foreign investors including China at FIEDMC.