UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Ensuring Promotion Of Pollution-free Agriculture: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Punjab govt ensuring promotion of pollution-free agriculture: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday said that core paddy area should be surveyed for facilitating farmers with the provision of modern machinery for the disposal of crop residuals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Wednesday said that core paddy area should be surveyed for facilitating farmers with the provision of modern machinery for the disposal of crop residuals.

These views were expressed by the Minister while presiding over a meeting regarding disposal of crop residues, in Civil Secretariat here.

He said the Punjab government was ensuring to promote pollution-free agriculture and in this regard, awareness was being provided to the farmers.

In the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Ahmad Aziz Tarar and representatives of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission, established for control of smog, Hina Hafeez Ullah Ishaq and Syed Kamal Ali Haider also participated.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Anjum Ali said that 2269 cases of setting fire to paddy residue had been reported this year, while 3224 cases were reported last year. This year there were incidents of paddy burning on 8,733 acres while last year it was 11,619, he added.

Under the directions of Lahore High Court, 702 FIRs were registered against people involved in setting fire to rice residues. The Agriculture department set up 18000 village volunteer committees to create awareness among the farmers, he added.

On this occasion, Director Agricultural Information Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, while giving a briefing, said that print, electronic and social media were also being used effectively for the awareness of farmers. So far, the department of Agriculture had also distributed more than 0.1 million copies of literature for the awareness of the farmers, he added.

On the occasion, the Minister proposed to the Judicial Water and Environment Commission to fine those who set fire to paddy residue on the basis of land holding so that small farmers can get relief.

The representatives of the Commission said that they were also examining the amount of arsenic in water by visiting Kasur, Chichawatani and Sahiwal areas to ensure availability of clean water in these areas along with control of smog.

Related Topics

Fire Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Water Social Media Agriculture Fine Sahiwal Kasur Ali Haider Million

Recent Stories

Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating ..

Reaction to Poland Missile Incident Not Indicating Thaw in NATO-Russia Relations ..

1 minute ago
 168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

168 new dengue cases, 3 deaths reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Artistes thank Ahmed Shah for holding Awami Theate ..

Artistes thank Ahmed Shah for holding Awami Theater Festival after 32 years

1 minute ago
 China, India Can Play 'Greater' Mediating Role in ..

China, India Can Play 'Greater' Mediating Role in Ukrainian Conflict - Macron

1 minute ago
 Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deat ..

Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

4 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships conti ..

ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships continues

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.