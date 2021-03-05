UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Ensuring Protection Of Farmers Rights: Minister

Fri 05th March 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Friday said the Punjab government was protecting farmers' rights through its farmer-friendly policies.

He was addressing a meeting held in the conference hall of the commissioner's office here on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi and Director Agriculture Faiz Muhammad Kundi with officers of the agriculture department.

The minister said procedure for providing agricultural loans to farmers from banks was being simplified.

He said the issue of payment to sugarcane farmers had been resolved, adding that prosperity was directly related to development projects, therefore, timely completion of projects would benefit farmers.

In the meeting, Director Agriculture Faiz Muhammad Kundi gave a detailed briefingon the production of agricultural commodities in the division.

