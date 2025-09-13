Open Menu

Punjab Govt Ensuring Relief, Rehabilitation In Flood-hit Areas: Azma Bokhari

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Punjab govt ensuring relief, rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the provincial government is ensuring relief and rehabilitation measures in every flood-affected area without compromise.

In a statement issued on Saturday, she said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is continuously visiting the affected regions and personally monitoring the facilities being provided to victims. She added that wherever administrative negligence is reported, the chief minister immediately holds the officials concerned accountable.

The minister said that for the last three weeks, Punjab’s administration, district officers, civil defence, Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, and other departments have been working day and night to assist the affected people.

Teams of the Pakistan Army and Rangers are also engaged in rescue and relief operations with a spirit of national duty.

Azma Bokhari said that Maryam Nawaz is fulfilling her responsibilities like a compassionate mother and sister. She remarked that those attempting to politicize the misery of flood victims are being exposed, while individuals spreading lies on social media are ignorant of the victims’ suffering. “While some are serving the flood-hit families day and night, others are indulging in political theatrics. The people clearly know who is standing with them in this difficult time and who is adding to their pain,” she added.

