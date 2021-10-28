UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Ensuring Teaching Of 'Naazrah Quran' In Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has initiated the process for implementation of teaching of 'Naazrah Quran' as a separate compulsory subject from grades (I-V) in all educational institutions with effect from Academic Session 2021-22.

According to a District education Authority Rawalpindi spokesman, the Punjab compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2018 entails that teaching of the Holy Quran is compulsory for Muslim students in all educational institutions, Public and Private in Punjab.

The Punjab compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran, Amendment Act 2021, binds the teaching of the Holy Quran as a separate compulsory subject for Muslim students in all educational institutions.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board had also revised the scheme of studies and included the subject of 'Naazrah Quran' in grades I-V as a separate compulsory subject.

He informed that as an initial step, all educational institutions, Public and private, across the province had been directed to teach 'Naazrah Quran' in grade I-V as a separate compulsory subject with effect from the Academic Session 2021-22.

Meanwhile, PCTB had also initiated the due process to introduce the 'Teaching of the Holy Quran' as a separate compulsory subject for all grades (I-XII) and it would also be conveyed as soon as possible.

The authorities concerned had directed all the educational institutions to make necessary arrangements for teaching of 'Naazrah Quran' for grades I-V while all the authorities including the Deputy Commissioners, Administrators, District Education Authorities and all Chief Executive Officers of District Education Authorities were instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in all educational institutions and monitor its implementation in true letter and spirit.

