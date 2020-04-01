UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Establishes 100-bed Quarantine Center

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:27 PM

Punjab govt establishes 100-bed quarantine center

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has shared the picture of 100-bed Quarantine centre on her Twitter account.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Punjab government established a 100-bed Quarantine centre for the patients suffering from global Coronavirus pandemic here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid shared the pictures of 100-bed Quarantine centre for Coronavirus patients.

She wrote: “Sitting there, the smile betrays my inner happiness at the milestones achieved, but more importantly from the satisfaction of serving my people well. A resilient people, I know we will pull through it together In sha Allah #TogetherWeCan,”.

It is first of its kind quarantine centre in Punjab which is at the top of the list among other provinces of the country in terms of Coronavirus patients.

